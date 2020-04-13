Top management and directors at E.W. Scripps (SSP -13.9% ) are taking pay cuts, and putting the money into an employee assistance fund.

President and CEO Adam Symson will take a 15% reduction to salary, and other named execs will take 10% pay cuts.

Those reductions are calculated based on the execs' 2019 salary, after 2020 salary increases were rolled back.

Meanwhile, the 11 members of the board will take 15% cuts to annual cash compensation, and Chairman Rich Boehne will forgo the rest of his 2020 chairman fees.

And the company will donate the equivalent of the cuts to the Scripps Howard Foundation's COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund, to help workers adversely affected by the crisis.