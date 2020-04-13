KeyBanc maintains an Overweight rating on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and raises the target from $248 to $255.

Analyst Hans Chung says Chinese e-commerce recovery tracked better in March, which should lead to stronger GMV in Q4.

Chung expects the momentum to continue due to the "strong desire for online sales."

Related: Last week, Macquarie analyst Han Joon Kim said he left conversations with BABA's investor relations team confident that H2 was tracking "better than feared."