Commercial Vehicle (CVGI -2.4% ) has withdrawn its 2020 guidance related to North American Class 5-8 truck and global construction production, citing uncertainties due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company announced 50% reduction of the compensation for CEO, and 40% reduction for the remaining executive leadership team.

For all global salaried personnel, a 20% reduction of base wages, through a combination of furloughs and reductions; and 20% reduction of annual cash retainer compensation for Board of Directors.

Company reduced workforce and furloughing of production employees; elimination of 2020 401K matching program; and reductions in working capital.

“Our operations in China have returned to near pre-disruption levels; however, we have yet to reach the apex of the pandemic in North America and Europe. To date, we have moved quickly and broadly, and are working closely with our customers to prioritize key projects and short-term production decisions", commented Harold Bevis, President and CEO.