J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.