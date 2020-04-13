Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will let third-party sellers ship nonessential items to the e-commerce company starting this week, according to WSJ sources.

Last month, Amazon prioritized "essential" items such as cleaning products and shelf-stable food to keep up with the coronavirus-related demand surge.

Amazon's statement: “Later this week, we will allow more products into our fulfillment centers. Products will be limited by quantity to enable us to continue prioritizing products and protecting employees, while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities."

Over the past month, Amazon has hired 100K new employees for its distribution centers and delivery network.

Earlier today, AMZN announced plans to add another 75K workers for full- and part-time positions.