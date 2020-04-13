Eaton (ETN -4.4% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $91 price target, cut from $110, at J.P. Morgan, which says it sees "less upside potential for diversified industrials" from current valuations.

JPM's Ann Duignan cites Eaton's "outsized exposure to later cycle U.S. construction" as a risk in the current environment, and cuts her 2020 EPS estimate to $3.24 from $5.79 with a 25% revenue decline.

The firm reiterates Neutral ratings on Illinois Tool Works (ITW -5.2% ), Parker-Hannifin (PH -4.4% ) and Kennametal (KMT -6.3% ), saying their valuations are fair given the lack of near-term visibility.

ETN's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.