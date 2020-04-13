Moody's drops the credit default rating on J.C. Penney (JCP -5.4% ) to Caa3 and shifts to a Negative outlook.

"Although J.C Penney liquidity is adequate, the widespread store closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the continued suppression of consumer demand is expected to pressure J.C. Penney's EBITDA, impede its turnaround strategy and weaken its leverage to unsustainably high levels" warns Moody's VP Christina Boni.

Moody's expects the company will have significant cash flow deficits in FY20 as EBITDA declines from the effect of COVID-19 on store traffic and continuing weak consumer demand hurt results. The ratings agency estimates that EBITDA could decline in excess of 80% in fiscal 2020 before slowly recovering in 2021. Moody's anticipates it will take well into 2022 before EBITDA reverts back to the approximately $600M of EBITDA realized in 2019. As a result, J.C. Penney's leverage is seen remaining at unsustainably high levels over the next two years.