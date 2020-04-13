Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -2% ) says it has temporarily shut in production at its Perdido oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico following a leak at Exxon Mobil's (XOM -1.4% ) Hoover offshore oil pipeline system.

"Without access to that pipeline system, and with no other alternatives in the available supply chain system, Perdido has been forced to ramp down," Shell says.

Perdido is a Shell-operated joint venture including BP and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and is a production hub with an estimated peak production of 100K boe/day.

The 153-mile HOOPS pipeline brings oil from several offshore oilfields to the Quintana Terminal near Freeport, Tex.