In light of more stable repurchase agreement (repo) market conditions, the New York Fed is reducing the frequency of some repo operations starting May 4, 2020.

The NY Fed's Open Market Trading Desk plans to return to once-a-day overnight repo operations from the current twice-a-day schedule by eliminating the afternoon overnight operation.

The Desk had started the afternoon overnight repo ops on March 18.

Three-month repo operations will be conducted to once every two weeks from once a week.

It will continue to conduct one-month repo operations once per week.

