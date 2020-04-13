Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-48.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.31B (-10.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WFC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.