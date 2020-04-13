Valero Energy (VLO -0.6% ) discloses preliminary Q1 revenues of $20.1B-$22.2B, ahead of analyst consensus estimate $17.7B, and guides for Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $380M-$820M.

The company also withdraws prior Q1 and full-year financial and operational guidance due to the uncertainties surrounding Covid-19 and global oil markets.

In late March and early April, Valero says it took several steps to adjust for weak demand for its products: It reduced the amount of crude oil processed at most of its refineries, temporarily idled various gasoline-making units at certain refineries, took measures to reduce jet fuel production, temporarily idled eight ethanol plants and reduced the amount of corn feedstock processed at the remaining six ethanol plants.

As a result, Valero expects to defer or delay certain capital projects it had planned to make in 2020 related to its refining and ethanol segments.