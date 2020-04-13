The Cass Freight Index fell 9.2% Y/Y in March. On a two-year stacked basis, the index was off 10.1%.

Cass says the April mark will undoubtedly show an even bigger drop and likely be the worst month in a long time. "There has been a clear divide between winners and losers of these shut-in orders with demand for groceries, home improvement, e-commerce, and consumer staples increasing, while restaurant, auto, and (mall) retail falling to practically zero volume," notes the firm.

The intermodal price index was down 4.4% during the month.

