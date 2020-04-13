Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is up 21% after posting its Q1 results, where heavy cost cuts helped mitigate a double-digit decline in sales.

Revenues fell 21% Y/Y to $42M, and gross profit dropped 14% to $16.6M.

Meanwhile, the company cut G&A expenses by 16% and reduced sales and marketing by nearly half; as a result, operating income rose to $3.5M from $2.1M.

Taking into account $1.2M in impairment charges, net income dropped to $0.5M from $1.5M.

Inventory was at $36.8M.

Net cash from operations was $3M; cash availability (including revolving credit) was $18.4M as of Dec. 31.

