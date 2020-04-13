Southern Co. (SO -4.6% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $66 price target at Argus, where analyst Jacob Kilstein cites the company's "well-run base of regulated utility assets" following recent divestments to focus on core operations.

Kilstein likes Southern's "solid" balance sheet, and the current 4.1% dividend yield is attractive in a low-rate environment.

While weather normalized electricity sales likely will continue to decline or come in flat, Kilstein touts a growing customer base and solid economic growth in Southern's Georgia and Florida markets.

Southern is not being helped by the upgrade, as utility shares post broad losses in today's trade.

SO's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.