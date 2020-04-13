Saying "there were good buys to be had," Oaktree Capital (OAK) Management co-founder Howard Marks says the firm was a "strong buyer" of corporate debt during the past month as panic and forced sales resulted in discounts to the market.

Still, Oaktree tried to exercise discipline so as to "have money left for the next day," he told Bloomberg Television.

The firm is planning a new distressed debt fund as recent credit market turbulence creates new investment opportunities.

Already one of the biggest buyers of debt in struggling companies, Oaktree is gearing up to invest more as bonds sell off even further.

Marks notes that opportunities are case-specific and should be adjusted in each portfolio accordingly.