A cloud firm makes BofA's top picks, for virus and beyond
Apr. 13, 2020 4:03 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)NOWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Talking with big global partners, BofA sees "relative resilience" in ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) - which it's calling a top pick "during and post-COVID."
- That's based on "positioning in the IT spending hierarchy and increasing relevance in the IT stack long-term."
- There are short-term issues those partners highlighted: As with many other firms, there are little to no deals in the past few weeks, and Q2 deals will be minimal if any. But the partners don't expect customers to cancel contracts.
- And that means looking past the first half of 2020 is promising, the firm says. For now it's making heavy estimate revisions (Q1 new business now 50%-plus - "partners saw strong demand up until early March (10 out of 12 weeks undisrupted) and 80% ACV comes from existing customers") - and it's cut Q2 billing estimate to 21% vs. a previous 28% to account for zero net new business.
- And it wouldn't be surprised if ServiceNow or any software company provides very conservative or no guidance for Q2.
- Its price target is $331 (based largely on 19x fiscal 2025 free cash flow per share), implying 17% upside.