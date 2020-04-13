As unemployment skyrockets due to social distancing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, requests for mortgage forbearance surged 78% for the week ended April 5 vs. the previous week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

Th number of borrowers in forbearance tops 2M, and the percentage of total loans in servicing portfolios that are no in forbearance increases to 3.74% of total bank and non-bank servicing portfolios, up from 2.73%.

Under the CARES Act, borrowers of government-backed mortgages can defer monthly payments for up to a year.

The largest increase was in mortgages backed by Ginnie Mae, bringing the share of forbearances to 5.89% of total servicing portfolios.

For Fannie Mae- (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac- (OTCQB:FMCC) backed loans, the share of loans in forbearance rose to 2.44% of total servicing volume from 1.69%.