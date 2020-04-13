As part of its plan to preserve liquidity made uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvest Capital Credit's (NASDAQ:HCAP) board will defer the record dates and payments of the company's March 2020 and April 2020 monthly dividends "until such later time as the board determines is prudent."

Management is taking appropriate and necessary actions to to engage with the management teams of the company’s existing portfolio companies to determine how the virus’s and related countermeasures’ disruption to the markets and economy may impact their need for liquidity, including from Harvest Capital.

Previously: Harvest Capital Credit declares $0.08 dividend (March 13)