BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab, combined with pemetrexed [Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Alimta] and platinum-based chemo, for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to pemetrexed and chemo alone.

The company plans to file a supplemental marketing application in China for the indication and will present detailed results at future medical conferences.