Banks drag down Dow, but Nasdaq edges higher

Stocks closed mostly lower on the eve of earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow morning with big banks J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo reporting.
Dow -1.4%, S&P 500 -1%, Nasdaq +0.5%.
Financial stocks (-3.6%) were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 amid concerns that loan-loss provisions will surge in anticipation of a wave of corporate and personal defaults.
But the Nasdaq bucked the broader market's negative trend, lifted by big gains in Netflix (+7%), which jumped to a 52-week high, and Amazon (+6.2%), as well as a generally positive showing from tech shares (+0.2%).
Crude oil failed to sustain gains out of the OPEC+ production cut deal, as concerns about the destruction of demand from COVID-19 lockdowns continue to outweigh any optimism about reduced supply; May WTI settled -1.5% to $22.41/bbl.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 bps to 0.75%.