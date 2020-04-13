FIS (NYSE:FIS) is waiving monthly minimum fees for the month of April for its U.S. and U.K. merchant clients and providing other value-added services for free, including virtual terminals to enable our merchants and retailers to easily accept secure phone and Card Not Present transactions.

For Q1, FIS now estimates revenue of $3.06B-$3.08B vs. its prior guidance of $3.18B-$3.21B; compares with consensus of $3.17B.

Estimates Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.26-$1.28 vs. prior view of $1.30-$1.34; consensus estimate is $1.31.

As U.S. and foreign governments imposed social distancing, shelter-in-place or total lock-down orders, spending declined, most notably in travel, restaurants, entertainment, and retail, resulting in a rapid deterioration in payments volume and transaction trends on a worldwide basis beginning in March, 2020 which adversely impacted revenue in FIS's payments businesses that earn transaction based fees.

Withdraws 2020 guidance.