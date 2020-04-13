Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) says it plans to continue manufacturing operations at all plants subject to market conditions, component supplier disruptions and the continued spread and impact of COVID-19.

Due to component supplier constraints, the stoppage at Navistar's truck assembly plant in Springfield, Ohio has been extended through early May.

Cost reduction measures by Navistar include a postponement of 30% capital expenditures, a postponement of 30% of information technology project spending, a deferral of $162M in pension contributions.

A portion of base salaries of U.S.-based, salaried exempt, non-represented employees will also be cut.

Navistar says it had cash and cash equivalents of more than $1B as of April 10.

"We held a strong manufacturing cash position heading into this pandemic, and the actions we are taking allow us to manage cash flow in response to these extraordinary times," says CFO Walter Borst.

Source: Press Release