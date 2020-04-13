Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) receives notification from the New York Stock Exchange that its average share price was below the NYSE's minimum average share price rule.

OCN falls 2.8% in after-hours trading.

The notice doesn't conflict with or cause an event of default under any of its material debt agreements.

Ocwen has six months to regain compliance with the price condition.

The company has previously said it's considering implementing a reverse stock split, which may potentially increase the stock price and enable Ocwen to regain compliance.

It intends to request shareholder approval of the reverse stock split, on an advisory basis, at the company's annual meeting scheduled for May 27, 2020.