Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) says Robert Weber will resume the role of Vice Chairman and CFO, replacing Jack Thayer, who is leaving the company.

Weber served as Woodward's CFO for 14 years during 2005-19 and has been Vice Chair since 2011; he previously announced his intention to retire in 2020 but postponed his retirement and remained with the company.

Thayer joined Woodward in early 2019 as Vice Chairman, Corporate Operations, and became CFO in October after serving six years as CFO at Exelon.