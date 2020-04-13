Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) +4.6% after-hours following news it will enter the rare earth elements space, saying the decision follows several months of review and testing, including discussions with technical experts and the U.S. government.

The company says its fully licensed and constructed White Mesa Mill - the only uranium and vanadium mill in operation in the U.S. - can play a key role in bringing the REE supply chain back to the U.S. from China.

Energy Fuels says uranium mining and production remains its primary business, but it says it can leverage its existing licenses, infrastructure and capabilities at White Mesa to also produce REEs.