Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) $3B flagship credit hedge fund rose 6% through the week ended April 9, achieving gains when many of its rivals suffered losses from the markets' selloff, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Apollo Credit Strategies Fund, run by John Zito, chalked up ~$250M in profits from its collective shorts that included bets against the CMBX 6, a CMBS index focused on retail real estate, along with energy firms and SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY), to of the people said.

Entering March in a net-short position, the credit fund ended the quarter up ~4% and added gain through the rally in April.

It bought debt issued by companies including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Sysco (NYSE:SYY), said one of the people.