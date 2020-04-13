In a letter to employees, Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Chairman, CEO and President Steve Rusckowski announced that, due to COVID-19 headwinds on testing volumes and revenues, he will take a 25% pay cut over the next 12 weeks while board members will forego 25% of their cash compensation over the same period.

Other temporary cost-saving measures include suspending the company's matches for 401(k) and supplemental deferred compensation plans through the end of the year, approving furloughs for employees with diminished work (9% of workforce enrolled), reducing hours for non-exempt employees where possible in order to preserve jobs, reducing overtime, freezing hiring and promotions and dismissing temporary and contract workers.

On the COVID-19 diagnostic front, it has performed almost 800K virus tests to date (nasopharyngeal samples) and now plans to launch antibody blood testing.