Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announces preliminary Q4 revenue to be in range of $185M to $190M (prior $196M to $201M) vs. $195.98M consensus; and Q4 Backlog was ~$131M, from $125.3M at December 31, 2019.

Company implements actions for cash generation and preservation to address the impact of COVID-19, which will be guided by their Blueprint for Growth strategy.

Company to use furloughs to align administrative and plant staffing with the decline in demand; reduce inventory levels; lower capital expenditures to $5M in the first six months of FY21; and reduce pension contributions and term loan payments.

Company has total liquidity of $168M as of December 2019, consisting of $84M of cash and $84M available on revolver net of outstanding letters of credit; recently drew down $25M from the revolver for liquidity and working capital purposes.