Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 10.8% after providing preliminary numbers for Q1, alongside withdrawing its full-year outlook.

It estimates active accounts at 39.8M as of March 31, up almost 3M since year-end, and foresees an increase in streaming hours of 49% Y/Y, to 13.2B.

The company finished the rollout early in Q1 of the "Are you still watching" feature that it expected to moderate streaming hour growth, but it's seeing acceleration in new accounts and viewing amid effects of "shelter at home" policies.

It sees revenue at $307M-$317M, gross profit at $139M-$144M, net income of -$60M to -$55M, and EBITDA of -$23M to -$18M.

The company will report its Q1 earnings after the close on May 7.