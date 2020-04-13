Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) has priced a $250M debt offering and set a conference call to discuss its liquidity strategy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company priced $250M in 8.75% senior secured notes due 2025, at 100% of principal. That offering is expected to close April 20.

And it's set a call for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET for a company update and to discuss liquidity.

“Cinemark was well-positioned with approximately $0.5B in cash and 2x net leverage heading into this global pandemic and we are taking prudent steps to further safeguard our liquidity position during this unprecedented time," says CEO Mark Zoradi. "We believe the Senior Secured Notes we priced today, along with our current cash balance and proactive cash management actions, will provide us sufficient liquidity to endure the COVID-19 crisis, even if it is prolonged."