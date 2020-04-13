OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) is the latest non-bank fintech to process applications for the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, which was created under the CARES Act to allow small businesses to keep employees on their payroll.

Under the PPP, ONDK will be processing and servicing loans on behalf of Celtic Bank, the same bank that Square is partnering with.

On April 9, 2020, OnDeck also applied to the SBA to become a direct lender under the PPP.

