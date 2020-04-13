CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) -23% after-hours on news that Cox Oil will suspend rent payments beginning this month on the Grand Isle Gathering System.

Cox says it is shutting in production on all of its wells in the Gulf of Mexico due to weak oil prices amid the current global economic and health crisis.

Another material tenant, Ultra Petroleum, has delayed filing its most current 10-K and disclosed it is in discussions with its lenders.

As a result, CorEnergy expects the next quarterly common stock dividend will be lowered to $0.05 from $0.75 previously.