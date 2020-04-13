LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) has affirmed its guidance for the fiscal year ended March 31, and described other actions it's taking in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's affirming previous guidance for revenues of $38M-$40M, adjusted operating loss of $12M to $14M, capex of $2M-$3M and live streaming up to 40 live festivals and events.

Last week, execs and other senior management agreed to take cuts to base salary in exchange for stock that will vest early in 2021: The CEO, president, CFO and other execs agreed to take 50% of their monthly salary in vesting shares, and forgo cash bonuses (for vesting shares instead).

Remaining employees will receive 10-25% cuts to their monthly base, with vesting shares in lieu.

Those salary cuts will be in place at least through fiscal Q1 (ending June 30, 2020).