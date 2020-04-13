Microsoft Teams has 20% adoption rate, says Slack CEO

During a chat with MarketWatch, Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield calls out rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams' recently disclosed DAU figure.

Butterfield: "If Microsoft is such a competitive threat to Slack as it says, we would not have grown in sales and $1 million customers. I mean, 44 million is an impressive number, but that is out of 200 million Office 365 customers. That’s about a 20% adoption rate."

Regarding Slack's recent coronavirus-related user surge, Butterfield says that the week of March 9 "was the most productive in our company’s history."

