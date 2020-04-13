Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) announces preliminary financial results 2Q20; revenue of ~$220M (+11% Y/Y) vs. $213.37M consensus; GAAP EPS between $0.11 and $0.13; and Non-GAAP EPS between $0.24 and $0.26, vs. $0.11 consensus.

Semiconductor segment revenue of ~$125M (+11% Y/Y); and Life Sciences revenue of ~$95M (+11% Y/Y).

Company also reported that all of its facilities remained operational during the COVID-19 crisis with only required personnel on site, and the balance of employees working from home.

Company to announce its 2Q20 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after the market closes.