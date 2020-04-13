Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on Friday entered into a 364-day credit agreement with Citibank for up to $5B, it discloses in a new filing.

Interest rate spreads based on the company's public debt rating that range between 0.875% and 1.5% for eurocurrency, and 0-0.5% for base rate borrowings.

The company has an option to extend the maturity beyond April 9, 2021 for another year if lenders consent.

The credit agreement is substantially similar to an existing agreement from March 6, other than the interest rate spreads and commitment fees.