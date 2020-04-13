Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the plywood markets, PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) plans to temporarily halt production at its St. Maries, ID, industrial plywood plant.

Starting April 20, 2020, the St. Maries, ID, plant will stop production for two weeks; curtailments may be extended depending on market conditions.

All other businesses, including lumber mills in Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, and Arkansas, continue to operate, but are closely monitoring market conditions.

"Our balance sheet remains strong and PotlatchDeltic will outlast the pandemic and be ready to return to 100% capacity when conditions return to normal," said Chairman and CEO Mike Covey.