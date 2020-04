Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) says it will temporarily idle production at two of its iron ore mining operations, Northshore Mining in Minnesota and Tilden Mine in Michigan, due to the impact of the COVID-19 market shock.

The company will idle Northshore by mid-April with a planned restart by August, and idle Tilden by the end of this month with a planned restart in July.

Cleveland-Cliffs says it will be able to quickly restart and ramp up production when the North American steel market improves.