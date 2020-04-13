Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) says it is extending the temporary production suspension at the Cigar Lake uranium mine in Saskatchewan for an indefinite period, and is withdrawing its 2020 guidance.

Cameco said on March 23 that it was placing the Cigar Lake operation in safe care and maintenance mode for four weeks, but it now says the mine workforce will need to remain at its current reduced level as the Covid-19 pandemic persists.

The company says its balance sheet is strong, with $1.2B in cash and $1B in long-term debt with maturities in 2022, 2024 and 2042, as well as a $1B undrawn credit facility.