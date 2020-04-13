Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) announces new contracts and early termination of exciting contracts that will hurt total revenue backlog by ~$16M.

Borr says it received notices of early termination of contracts from Exxon for two rigs working in Nigeria under contracts originally committed until April and May 2021, and for a semi-submersible which finished its contract on March 25, one month earlier than planned.

The company also received notice to stop operations for a rig working in Gabon for BW Energy after finishing operations three months before previous expectations.

The company cites the impact of current unprecedented market conditions and the government-imposed travel restrictions and quarantines caused by the coronavirus.