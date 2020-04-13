Bank of America thinks the cash burn at Ford (NYSE:F) is even worse than it originally forecast after taking in today's Q1 update from the Detroit automaker.

Analyst John Murphy says it appears that the company burned almost $6B of cash for a quarter that only included two weeks of down production in North America and Europe.

That leaves BofA's estimate for a $2.5B loss for Ford in Q2, perhaps looking a little light.

While Murphy thinks incremental actions on labor costs, product spend, capex and other items may blunt the impact on cash burn from production downtime to some degree going forward, the zero-revenue $5B burn estimate is now seen as too low unless material actions are taken.

Murphy and team keep a Buy rating on Ford on the view that macro pressure is more than priced into the stock and a micro product/restructuring inflection remains ahead.

Ford ended the day down 3.91%.