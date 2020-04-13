Airline industry officials expect all major airlines to accept the terms for grants, with some announcements expected as early as tomorrow.

The government has set identical terms for industry players and says it won't negotiate individually with airline management. Those terms include a requirement that 30% of the funds allotted to each airline be repaid and the issuance of warrants with prices already locked in. The Treasury Department is not demanding compensation from small carriers receiving $100M or less in payroll support.

If the $25B in grants is allotted as expected, the government could end up owning about 3.0% of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), 2.3% of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), 1.3% of JetBlue(NASDAQ:JBLU), 1% of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and 0.6% of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

