Nucor (NUE -1.6% ) says it has temporarily idled its direct reduced iron plant in Louisiana due to impacts resulting from the coronavirus.

The 2.5M mt/yr plant, which provides scrap alternative feedstock for Nucor's electric arc furnace mills, was taken offline as Louisiana is hit harder than most states by the outbreak.

The company says its steel mills that use DRI are still operating and will use their existing DRI inventory.

Nucor also operates a 2M mt/year DRI facility in Trinida, which was temporarily idled last week in compliance with government lockdown orders.