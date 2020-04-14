India extends 1.3B-person lockdown until May 3

As many expected, India has extended the world's biggest pandemic lockdown until at least May 3.

The lockdown was set to end today, but despite the shutdown, COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000 mark, with deaths at 339 - numbers far less than harder-hit nations in the West, but that may be due to low levels of testing.

The nation's order covers 1.3B citizens; economic growth in India and other South Asian countries is headed for the slowest in four decades, according to the World Bank.

Despite the extension of measures, India has been eager to restart at least some manufacturing activity.

