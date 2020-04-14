In a hunt for cost savings, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is approaching landlords looking for rent reductions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

One email sent to landlords that the WSJ saw addressed the worldwide pandemic and says “As a result of the increasing restrictions on our ability to conduct business, we would like to inform you that we will be reducing our monthly rent obligations effective immediately.”

It says it wants to discuss options “so we can continue to partner and work together to ensure a continued and mutually beneficial relationship," according to the report.

That follows an announcement last week that the company would slash pay and furlough employees unable to work from home.