China's trade isn't out of the woods yet

China records a trade surplus of $18.5B in March, recovering from a deficit of $7.1B in January and February, according to China's customs administration.

Exports fell 3.5% Y/Y last month, slowing from the steep declines in January and February that were fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Supply-side disruptions are now easing in China as the country eases restrictions put in place to contain COVID-19, but the world's second-largest economy is now facing a demand slump as the countries it exports to increase restrictions.

“Uncertainties are on the rise and China’s foreign trade is encountering bigger difficulties.” said Li Kuiwen, a customs spokesperson.

China's CSI 300 Index closed up 1.9% and Japan's Nikkei Index jumped 3.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gains 0.7%.

Q1 economic output is expected to show its first Y/Y decline in more than 40 years when the National Bureau of Statistics releases the report on Friday