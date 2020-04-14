The case for India investments weakens, BlackRock says
- The coronavirus pandemic is hitting India as its economy was already slowing, giving investors fewer reasons to buy the country's stocks and bonds, said Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit at BlackRock.
- "India entered the whole situation of COVID on a weaker footing... and if anything the lockdown and the slowdown of economy only put more pressure on the banking system," he told CNBC.
- Prices of stocks and some bonds are likely to get hit as the slower economic growth leads to lower corporate profits.
- Seth said BlackRock is "cautious" on Indian credit at the lower end of the ratings scale.
- But fixed income investments could benefit as India's central bank is expected to cut interest rates more, he said.
- "The case for Indian credit, a little bit more nuanced, a bit more mixed depending on quality ... and also case for equities also remain mixed here,” Seth said.
- ETFs: INDA, EPI, INDY, INDL, PIN, IIF, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE