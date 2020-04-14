Bloomberg's monthly survey of economists predicts that the euro area's economy will contract by more than 10% in H1, with Q2 accounting for most of the drop at 8.3%, as lockdown orders remain in effect to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

For the year, the area's output is expected to decline more than 5%, even with a rebound expected in H2.

In France, where the government extended coronavirus confinement measures until May 11, its finance minister said the country's economy will shrink 8% in 2020.

