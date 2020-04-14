U.S. equities futures climb as virus may be slowing

U.S. stock futures rise, following gains in most equities markets around the world, amid optimism that the coronavirus curve is flattening.

Dow futures rise 1.3% , S&P +1.1% , and Nasdaq +1.4% .

10-year Treasury yield slips 1 basis point to 0.76%.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 rises 0.9% and the DAX advances 1.1% , U.K.'s FTSE 350 Index climbs 3.0% , and France's CAC 40 rises 0.3% .

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6% , China's CSI 300 Index increased 1.9% , and the Nikkei 225 rose 3.1% .

Q1 earnings season kicks off today, starting with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Johnson & Johnson. With most of the coronavirus-induced restrictions not taking effect until mid-March, investors will be focusing on guidance, if any, and forward-looking commentary.