Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) expects Q1 net income to be in the range of $45.5M-47M and EPS between $1.95 to $2.00.

Same-store new vehicle sales expected to decrease between 10% and 11%, same-store used vehicle retail sales to increase between 2% and 3%, same-store F&I per retail unit to be between $1,525 and $1,575, same-store service, body, and parts sales to increase between 0% and 1% and same-store SG&A as a percentage of gross profit to be between 74% and 76%.

Vehicle unit sales declined ~50% in March post shelter-in-place policies implemented.

Due to COVID-19 impact, the company adjusted staffing headcount by 37%, mainly as furloughs, and has implemented marketing, vendor and inventory cost reduction or control strategies.

"We have ~$550M in cash and available credit. Combined with the potential for additional liquidity through our unfinanced real estate, we have over $1B in total liquidity," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO.

All acquisitions are being deferred until 2H20.

The company also deferred ~$65M in planned discretionary capital expenditures and is suspending share repurchases.

Q1 results will be out on April 22, 2020.